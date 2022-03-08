Apple announces new green iPhone 13 and alpine green iPhone 13 Pro, available for pre-order this Friday

Today during its Peek Performance event, Apple took the wraps off new green iPhone 13 color updates for both the standard version and iPhone 13 Pro. The updates — green for iPhone 13, and alpine green for iPhone 13 Pro — follows last year’s mid-cycle release of the iPhone 12 in a special purple version.

Last minute rumors suggested that we’d see an iPhone 13 with a special green colorway during today’s event, and now that rumor has proved true. Learn more about the green iPhone 13 and alpine green iPhone 13 Pro inside.

Apple is making both a standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in new green colors. And, just like last year, the specs of the green iPhone 13 (and iPhone 13 Pro) remain the same as previous iterations. As a result, the only thing new with this release are the green colors, and nothing more.

Apple seems to be fond of these mid-cycle color updates as a way to build interest and perhaps provide an incentive to upgrade to those who haven’t yet done so. The iPhone 13 has been available for a little less than 6 months, and the closer we get to the iPhone 14, it’s more likely that people on the fence about upgrading will opt to wait until this fall’s hardware releases.

Both the green iPhone 13 and alpine green iPhone 13 Pro will be up for preorder this Friday, and available March 18.

Hands-on with last year’s purple iPhone 12

What do you think about the look of the iPhone 13 in its new green color options? I personally think it looks pretty good. It provides some extra variety alongside the existing midnight, starlight, blue, pink, and Product Red color options for iPhone 13, and graphite, gold, silver, and Sierra blue for the iPhone 13 Pro.

Keep up with everything Apple announces at its March 2022 event in our news hub and live blog right here.

