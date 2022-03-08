Apple Event Live Blog + News Hub: iPhone SE 3, Mac Studio, and more

9to5Mac’s Apple Event coverage is brought to you by Rakuten. Get $30 when you make your first purchase through Rakuten.
Apple Event day is officially here. After weeks of rumors and speculation, Apple will finally unveil its latest round of new hardware and software releases today. The event features the tagline “Peek Performance” and is being streamed from Apple Park. Head below for our full live blog on the iPhone SE 3, Mac Studio, iPad Air 5, and more…
Last-minute Apple Event rumors
As is usually the case, a handful of last-minute rumors have emerged with more details on what’s to come during today’s event. Rumored announcements include a new iPhone SE, a new iPad Air, the Mac Studio, and much more. Here are some of the latest last-minute rumors:
- Apple Store is down ahead of new iPhone SE, iPad Air and ‘Mac Studio’ expected at Apple event later today
- Exclusive: iPad Air 5 to match iPad Pro performance with M1 chip, 5G
- Exclusive: ‘Mac Studio’ is coming – is it the pro Mac mini or mini Mac Pro?
- Exclusive: Apple Studio Display with higher resolution than Pro Display XDR in development
- Leaked renders claim to show ‘Mac Studio’ design and new Apple external display
- Ming-Chi Kuo shares last-minute iPhone SE 3 details in inaugural post on Twitter
Apple Event details and how to watch
Today’s “Peek Performance” Apple event kicks off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. You can stream the event live through Apple’s website, on YouTube, and more. We’ve got the full details on how to watch right here.
This event, like all of Apple’s events since March 2020, is a virtual event that has been pre-recorded due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find our full roundup of everything to expect right here.
Live blog and news hub
- Don’t forget, we’ve rounded up some wallpapers that can get you ready for the event, plus some 9to5Mac merch.
- Tim Cook has taken to Twitter to celebrate International Women’s Day today:
- Apple’s “Peek Performance” special event is slated to begin at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m, check back for more!
