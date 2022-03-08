How to watch Apple’s March ‘Peek performance’ event on any device

Apple’s “Peek performance” event is set for today, March 8. Expectations are for the iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5, and new Apple Silicon Macs to be unveiled. Read on for several ways to watch Apple’s March event on any device including directly in the post below.
For the iPhone SE 3, rumors are pointing to the upgraded hardware featuring 5G support, an improved camera, A15 chip, and more. All of that will likely be in the same design as its predecessor with a 4.7-inch LCD display and Touch ID in the Home Button.
Another expected launch is the iPad Air 5 which should include the M1 chip upgrade, 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera with Center Stage support, 5G connectivity, and a new color option.
- Apple Event Live Blog + News Hub: iPhone SE 3, Mac Studio, and more
- Here’s everything Apple could announce at its March 8 ‘Peek Performance’ special event
And new Apple Silicon Macs should also debut at the March event, possibly the all-new Mac Studio and a “peek” at Apple’s upcoming Studio Display that 9to5Mac exclusively reported on this week:
- Exclusive: ‘Mac Studio’ is coming – is it the pro Mac mini or mini Mac Pro?
- Exclusive: Apple Studio Display with higher resolution than Pro Display XDR in development
How to watch Apple’s March event
The “Peek performance” virtual event is slated for March 8 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.
- Watch with the embed below or on YouTube (set a reminder)
- You can also watch from Apple’s Events webpage here
- Tune in with the Apple TV app on any compatible device (look for “Peek performance” event)
