Apple added a scanning feature to its Notes app with iOS 11 several years ago. However, there’s also an option to scan documents directly to iCloud Drive. Read along for how to quickly scan to iCloud Drive or your local storage on iPhone.

Apple’s scan feature built into the Notes app on iOS and iPadOS is handy but if your goal is to get the scanned files into iCloud Drive or saved to a local folder, there’s a faster way to make it happen.

The Files app has scan integration just like the Notes app but it just happens to be a little more hidden.

iPhone: How to scan to iCloud Drive or local storage directly

Open the Files app on iPhone

Select the Browse tab at the bottom > iCloud Drive if it’s not already selected Alternately, you can select “On My iPhone” if you want to save directly to local storage

Tap the blue circle with three dots in the top right corner

Choose Scan Documents

Take a scan of your document(s), tap Keep after each page You can use the auto-capture option by bringing your doc into the viewfinder or use the shutter button to capture the scan If needed, drag to adjust the corners of the scan

Tap Save when you’re done scanning all of your pages in the bottom right corner

Here’s how it looks to access the feature in the Files app:

