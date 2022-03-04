Exclusive: ‘Mac Studio’ is coming – is it the pro Mac mini or mini Mac Pro?

As Apple gets closer to its deadline for completing the transition from Intel Macs to Apple Silicon, the company is expected to introduce even more computers with its own chips this year. 9to5Mac has learned from sources that in addition to the rumored new Mac mini and Mac Pro, Apple has been developing a brand new “Mac Studio” computer.

Mac Studio details

Based on information seen by 9to5Mac, the new Mac Studio is primarily based on the Mac mini, but with much more powerful hardware. Apple has two versions of Mac Studio under development. One features the M1 Max chip (the same as the 2021 MacBook Pro) and the other a variant of the Apple Silicon chip that is even more powerful than the current M1 Max.

According to our sources, the new Mac Studio is known internally by the codename “J375”.

Although the name “Mac Studio” may change, it represents a new category between Mac mini and Mac Pro aimed at professional users. The brand also matches the “Apple Studio Display” that the company has been working on, which suggests that Apple will widely advertise both products as a perfect combo for professional work.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously reported that Apple is working on a “smaller Mac Pro” with an Apple Silicon chip equipped with 40 CPU cores and 128 GPU cores. 9to5Mac now believes that the smaller Mac Pro will in fact be the new “Mac Studio,” coming to replace the high-end Intel-powered version of the Mac mini that is still on the market.

At the same time, Mac Studio will give Apple more time to work on the first Mac Pro with an Apple Silicon chip, as rumors suggest that the company still has plans to release another new Intel-based Mac Pro.

Apple will hold a special event on March 8 to announce new Macs, but Gurman believes there are even more new Macs coming in June at WWDC – so perhaps the new Mac Studio is only a few months away from its official announcement.

