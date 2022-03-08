Apple announces new ‘Mac Studio’ desktop computer powered by M1 Ultra chip with expanded I/O

Apple on Tuesday announced its brand new tower computer called “Mac Studio,” which is aimed at professional users. First revealed by 9to5Mac, Mac Studio is powered by Apple’s new M1 Ultra chip.

Mac Studio represents a new category between Mac mini and Mac Pro. It features a design based on the Mac mini, but with a taller body to support the more powerful hardware and also a better cooling system.

By default, Mac Studio already comes with the M1 Max chip, the same one found in the high-end models of the 2021 MacBook Pro. A more expensive option lets users customize Mac Studio with M1 Ultra – a new chip that combines two M1 Max chips working together.

With the power and efficiency of Apple silicon, Mac Studio completely reimagines what a high-performance desktop looks like. Every element inside Mac Studio was designed to optimize the performance of M1 Max and M1 Ultra, producing an unprecedented amount of power and capability in a form factor that can live right on a desk.

Mac Studio is now available for pre-order with the official release being on March 18.

Keep up with everything Apple announces at its March 2022 event in our news hub and live blog right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: