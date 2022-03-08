Apple unveils iPhone SE 3 with A15 chip, same home button design

Apple has officially announced its all-new iPhone SE with an A15 Bionic chip. The design is the same as the previous-generation iPhone SE. Head below for the full details and what’s new with the iPhone SE 3, including its price increase.

iPhone SE 3 is now official

The new iPhone SE is available in midnight, starlight, and PRODUCT Red. It also features a more durable design, using the same front and back glass as the iPhone 13.

The iPhone SE 3 also now supports 5G connectivity as well as improved battery life thanks to the efficiency of the A15 Bionic chip on the inside.

12MP camera with Deep Fusion and powerful computational photography technology

Photographic styles support, just like iPhone 13

Smart HDR 4

IP67 water resistance

iPhone SE 3 will be available on March 18, with pre-orders starting on March 11. It will retail for $429, a $30 price increase than the second-generation iPhone SE.

Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, explained:

“iPhone SE has been an incredibly popular choice with our existing users and for new iPhone customers, thanks to its iconic design, exceptional performance, and affordable price. This year we’ve built the most powerful and durable iPhone SE yet, with better battery life thanks to A15 Bionic, the same chip as our iPhone 13 lineup that also unlocks advanced camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion. And with 5G, iPhone SE gives users faster downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, real-time interactivity in apps, and much more. Delivering the latest generation of technology and performance at this price is something only Apple can do.”

Keep up with everything Apple announces at its March 2022 event in our news hub and live blog right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: