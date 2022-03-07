Leaked renders claim to show ‘Mac Studio’ design and new Apple external display

Last week, 9to5Mac exclusively reported that Apple is developing a new “Mac Studio” desktop machine as a higher-end alternative to the existing Mac mini. Now, a new leak claims to offer our first look at the purported design of the Mac Studio as well as Apple’s more affordable alternative to the Pro Display XDR.

Is this the Mac Studio design?

This leak comes from YouTuber Luke Miani, who has a mixed track record with Apple leaks so far. For instance, prior to the launch of the new MacBook Pro models last year, Miani claimed that the machines would be limited to 32GB of RAM and feature an illuminated Touch ID button. Neither of these panned out.

According to Miani, the new Mac Studio and a lower-cost external display will be announced during tomorrow’s “Peek Performance” Apple event. This comes after 9to5Mac reported on the Mac Studio’s development last week and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported on this display over the weekend.

The Mac Studio design pictured here is described as resembling the current two Mac mini models stacked on top of each other. The machine features a silver design with rounded edges. It purportedly measures in at around the same size as the current M1 Mac mini, but is four inches taller.

The new display, meanwhile, features a design inspired by the Pro Display XDR and the the latest 24-inch iMac. The difference is that it reportedly measures in at 27 inches diagonally, making it bigger than the 24-inch iMac but smaller than the 32-inch Pro Display XDR. It also doesn’t feature the Pro Display XDR’s lattice pattern on the back, nor does it feature the Pro Stand.

9to5Mac exclusively reported on the Mac Studio last week. Our sources indicate that the machine is being tested in two different configurations: one with an M1 Max chip and another with a new chip that’s even more powerful than the M1 Max. According to our sources, the new Mac Studio is known internally by the codename “J375.”

Again, we’d treat this leak with some skepticism given Miani’s mixed track record. Nonetheless, these renders are interesting to see as we continue to imagine how the Mac Studio will fit in Apple’s lineup. We could learn more as soon as tomorrow during Apple’s “Peek Performance” event at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

