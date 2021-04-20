Apple announces new purple iPhone 12 color, available for pre-order on Friday

At its special event today, Apple has surprisingly announced a new iPhone 12 color. Purple will join the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 lineup on Friday, with the first orders shipping on April 30.

Apple says:

Apple today unveiled an all-new stunning purple finish for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. This new color beautifully accentuates the flat aluminum edges of iPhone 12, which are perfectly color-matched to the precision-milled back glass. Both models feature an advanced dual-camera system that delivers powerful computational photography features and the highest-quality video in a smartphone, with expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays with OLED for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience, and the Ceramic Shield front cover, providing the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. The Apple-designed A14 Bionic — the fastest chip in a smartphone — powers every experience on iPhone 12 while efficiently managing battery life. iPhone 12 models also bring the best 5G experience, and introduce high-powered wireless charging with MagSafe and a new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, April 23, with availability beginning Friday, April 30. Customers can also complement their iPhone with a new MagSafe Leather Case or Leather Sleeve in Deep Violet, a Silicone Case in Capri Blue, Pistachio, Cantaloupe, or Amethyst, or a Leather Wallet in Arizona, all available to order beginning today.

“The incredible iPhone 12 is the most popular smartphone in the world, and the iPhone 12 family has an over 99 percent customer satisfaction rate. The new purple finish, just in time for spring, adds another bright and fun option to the lineup, and we think customers are going to love it,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “This gorgeous new color joins the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini family, which is available in five other stunning finishes, and features an advanced dual-camera system, Super Retina XDR display, improved durability, A14 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone — great battery life, and the best 5G experience on any smartphone.