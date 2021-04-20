9to5Mac’s Apple event coverage is brought to you by Zugu. Sign-up for early access to Zugu’s top-rated case for the new iPad Pro 11” and 12.9″ now.

Apple is holding its first special event of the year today, and we expect a combination of iPad announcements, AirTags, and more.

Apple’s live stream will begin at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, and you can follow along in 9to5Mac’s Apple Event News Hub for the latest coverage. Head below and refresh throughout the event for more.

What to expect during Apple’s April Event

If you haven’t been following along with the rumors, here’s a quick recap of everything Apple could announce at today’s event. Not all of these are set in stone, but they are all possibilities:

New iPad Pro with mini-LED display technology on the 12.9-inch model, A14X processor inside, and Thunderbolt connectivity

Refreshed iPad mini and entry-level iPad

Redesigned iMac with Apple Silicon, available in multiple colors similar to the iPad Air

AirTag item trackers for locating real-world items in the Find My app

AirPods 3 with a new design similar to the AirPods Pro

How to watch the ‘Spring Loaded’ Apple Event

The April Apple Event is once again completely virtual due to the pandemic. Apple is streaming the event video directly from Apple Park, and we expect it to be pre-recorded. Things will kick off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

Apple makes it easy to watch from any of your devices. Here’s our full guide to doing so via Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more:

Apple Event Live Blog

And that’s a wrap…60 minutes on the dot. Stay tuned for more coverage on 9to5Mac throughout the rest of the day.

11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, 12.9-inch starts at $1099. Order on April 30, available in the second half of May

New white Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro uses a new display that uses Liquid Retina XDR, 1000 nits of full brightness, 16000 nits peak brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

Center Stage is a new feature to track your location during a video call using a new 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera

The new iPad Pro also supports 5G connectivity, mmWave 5G in the US only

New iPad Pro supports Thunderbolt and USB-4 support, “fastest and most versatile port ever on an iPad”

The new iPad Pro features 2x faster storage access and a new 2TB storage configuration for the first time

Now it’s time for the iPad Pro: M1 chip on the inside with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU

The new iMac comes in seven different colors. It starts at $1299 for the base model, and scales to $1499. Order on April 30 and available in the second half of May.

New Magic Keyboard color-matched to the iMac with support for Touch ID for the first time

The new iMac features a 24-inch display with Apple Silicon M1 inside. There’s also a 1080p FaceTime camera on the front.

Apple TV 4K available in May for $179 for 32GB or $199 for 64GB

New Siri Remote with an all-new design and click wheel







New Apple TV 4K confirmed: A12 Bionic processor, high refresh rate support, new color balance feature, more

Now we’re getting a sneak peak at Ted Lasso season 2

AirTags are now official, customizable with emoji and words, safety features to discourage unwanted tag detection, $29 for one or $99 for four. Pre-orders begin on Friday, with the first orders shipping on April 30

Apple announces new purple iPhone 12 color, available for pre-order on Friday

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions officially announced, allowing listeners to support podcast creators directly

Apple Card Family officially announced with support for multiple users

And we’re live…Tim Cook is taking us on a walk through Apple Park while talking about Apple’s commitment to green energy

The stream is now live on Apple’s website:

Much like the Apple Online Store, apparently the Discover tab of the Home app is also down ahead of the event

