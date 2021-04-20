Apple announces AirTag accessories that cost more than the device

Alongside the long-awaited launch of AirTag, Apple has also announced the availability of AirTag accessories.

Apple offers polyurethane and leather holders which can be attached to everyday bags, luggage and other items, including a keychain attachment …

Users can easily place AirTag into a bag or pocket on its own, or utilize a wide range of Apple-designed AirTag accessories, including the Polyurethane Loop, which is both lightweight and durable, and the Leather Loop and Leather Key Ring,4 featuring specially tanned European leather. The enclosure of each accessory fits securely around AirTag, while conveniently attaching to a user’s belongings, further personalizing AirTag while making sure it is always with their important items.

There is also a special Hermès range of both AirTags and holders.

Apple and Hermès are introducing AirTag Hermès, featuring an elegant assortment of handcrafted leather accessories including the Bag Charm, Key Ring, Travel Tag, and Luggage Tag. Hermès accessories will be sold with a custom-engraved AirTag based on the brand’s iconic Clou de Selle signature.

The surprisingly low cost of AirTag means that most of the accessories cost more than the device itself.

Apple-designed AirTag accessories include the Leather Key Ring in Saddle Brown, (PRODUCT)RED, and Baltic Blue for $35 (US); the Leather Loop in Saddle Brown and (PRODUCT)RED for $39 (US); and the Polyurethane Loop in White, Deep Navy, Sunflower, and Electric Orange for $29 (US). AirTag Hermès includes the premium Bag Charm and Key Ring in Fauve Barénia, Bleu Indigo, and Orange leather, as well as the Luggage Tag and Travel Tag6 in Fauve Barénia leather, all of which will be available beginning Friday, April 30.

More photos below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: