Apple officially announces Apple Card Family for sharing with family members

As first revealed by 9to5Mac, Apple today introduced at its “Spring Loaded” special event a new feature called “Apple Card Family,” which lets users share the same Apple Card with other family members via iCloud Family Sharing.

The Apple Card owner can invite other people to share their card and track everyone’s spending on the Wallet app. The code also suggests that the Daily Cash will also be available for family members.

The card owner can set a spending limit for each invited user. Once this feature is available, Apple Card can be shared with family members who are 13 or older, and there will be dedicated options for parents to control their children’s spending.

Apple Card users will be able to choose between two different types of sharing. With “Allow Spending Only,” guest users will not have access to the total balance, settings, and transaction history. To enable these features for guest members, the card owner must select the option “Become Co-Owners.”

“We designed Apple Card Family because we saw an opportunity to reinvent how spouses, partners, and the people you trust most share credit cards and build credit together. There’s been a lack of transparency and consumer understanding in the way credit scores are calculated when there are two users of the same credit card, since the primary account holder receives the benefit of building a strong credit history while the other does not,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay. “Apple Card Family lets people build their credit history together equally.”

