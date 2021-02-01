Apple today released the first beta of iOS 14.5 for developers with several new features, including Dual-SIM 5G support, unlock the iPhone with Face ID, Apple Fitness+ with AirPlay, and more. But now, 9to5Mac has discovered based on the iOS 14.5 beta code that Apple is working on a new “Apple Card Family” feature for multi-user accounts.

Internally called “Madison,” the new feature will allow users to share the same Apple Card with other family members through iCloud Family Sharing. The Apple Card owner can invite other people to share their card and track everyone’s spending on the Wallet app. The code also suggests that the Daily Cash will also be available for family members.

Share your Apple Card with eligible friends and family in your family group. Build credit together, track spending, and receive Daily Cash.

iOS 14.5 code confirms that the card owner can set a spending limit for each invited user. Once this feature is available, Apple Card can be shared with family members who are 13 or older, and there will be dedicated options for parents to control their children’s spending.

Limit reached. [User] has spent more than [limit] this month.

One of the main limitations of the Apple Card, when compared to other cards, is the lack of additional cards for family members, and it seems that Apple is working to solve this problem very soon. We still don’t know when Apple will officially announce this feature, but this should probably happen when the company officially releases iOS 14.5 to the public in the coming weeks.

