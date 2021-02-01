iOS 14.5 beta enables worldwide dual-SIM 5G support

iPhone 12 being the first line of smartphones from Apple with 5G has really pushed carriers to step up their rollouts of the next-generation cellular network. However, a notable downside with the iPhone 12 devices so far has been dual-SIM users being automatically reverted to LTE service (except for China). Now that’s set to change as the iOS 14.5 beta has been released to developers.

Dual-SIM support on iPhone goes back to 2018 and has become a really useful feature for having two lines with a single iPhone. But with the iPhone 12, dual SIM users have had to give up 5G connections, except for those in China.

Now Apple has shared some release notes on the iOS 14.5 developer beta with Rene Ritchie and others and it includes some exciting updates like being able to unlock iPhone with your Apple Watch when you’re wearing a mask, and 5G dual-SIM support arriving to all users around the world.

While carriers still have a ways to go with rolling out 5G coverage, this is an important update from Apple to make sure iPhone 12 dual-SIM users don’t have to compromise on using the latest cellular networks.

iOS 14.5 developer beta: ⌚️ Unlock iPhone with Face ID + Apple Watch if you’re wearing a mask. Haptic notification + ability to re-lock 🔒 App Tracking controls 🚨 Hey, Siri, call emergency! 🎮 Latest Xbox/PS controller support 📱 5G global dual-SIM support — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) February 1, 2021

