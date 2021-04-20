Apple debuts new Spring colors for MagSafe iPhone cases and wallets

Following today’s Apple event, all-new MagSafe iPhone cases have been made available to order on the Apple Store. This new Spring collection includes a wide variety of tones for Apple’s silicone and leather case. The company also debuted new colors for the iPhone 12 leather wallet and leather sleeves.

The new collection of cases include silicone models in Capri Blue, Pistachio, Cantaloupe, and Amethyst. The leather case now comes Arizona while the sleeve and wallet now come in a Deep Violet.

Apple’s press release for the purple iPhone 12 includes the following:

New MagSafe accessories for all iPhone 12 models, including the Leather Wallet in Arizona, the Silicone Case in Capri Blue, Pistachio, Cantaloupe, or Amethyst, and the Leather Sleeve and Leather Case in Deep Violet are available to order today. MagSafe Charger, MagSafe Duo Charger and additional leather sleeves, leather, silicone, and clear cases are currently available worldwide.

