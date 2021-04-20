Apple officially unveils redesigned iMac with Apple Silicon inside

Apple has officially unveiled its first redesign of the iMac in over a decade. The new iMac features an all-new design with minimal bezels, plus Apple Silicon on the inside.

The new iMac features a 24-inch display with True Tone display technology. It is available in an array of new colors. Inside of the iMac is an M1 processor.

The new iMac also features an upgraded FaceTime camera with a resolution of 1080p, doubling the resolution of the previous entry-level iMac. The camera works with the M1’s Neural Engine to improve your video quality. There is also a studio-quality microphone array as well as spatial audio support.

The new 24-inch iMac also features a headphone jack on the side, rather than on the back like the previous image. Other ports:

4 USB-C ports, two of which support Thunderbolt

A new power brick that also includes ethernet connectivity on the side

You can choose three different keyboards, which are color matched to the iMac. One of the new Magic Keyboard designs includes Touch ID authentication. Magic Mouse is also color matched to the iMac, while the Magic trackpad has been slightly redesigned.

The new iMac comes in seven different colors. It starts at $1299 for the base model, and scales to $1499. Order on April 30 and available in the second half of May.

iMac with 7-core GPU starts at $1,299 (US) and $1,249 (US) for education, and is available in green, pink, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse.

