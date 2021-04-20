Apple announces Ted Lasso season 2 release date, shares teaser trailer

Apple today released the first trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of Apple TV’s ‘Ted Lasso’. The second season will debut on the service beginning July 23rd.
You can watch the trailer after the break …
Trailer coming. Refresh for updates.
Watch the trailer for the second season of Ted Lasso here:
