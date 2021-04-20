How to watch Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ April event on YouTube and more

Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event is happening today, April 20 and the live stream preview is up on YouTube. Read on for how to watch Apple’s April event on any device, set an event reminder, and more.

After a jam-packed fall with events in September, October, and November last year, Apple’s April event is the company’s first of 2021.

Excitement for the virtual spring event is building with expectations including the debut of new iPad Pro hardware. The 2021 lineup should feature the new A14X custom chip, Thunderbolt connectivity, and the 12.9-inch model should include mini-LED technology.

Other new products in the pipe that could be revealed include new Apple Silicon iMacs, iPad mini, AirTags, and more.

9to5Mac‘s Parker Ortolani has made some sharp Spring Loaded wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. And Apple also included a fun AR easter egg in its April event announcement:

How to watch Apple’s April event

Apple’s April event is set for Tuesday, the 20th at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET and you can set a reminder on Apple’s YouTube live stream preview.

Here’s where you can watch the event:

Keep in mind Apple’s Events iOS app is no longer around, so you’ll need to use one of the options above.

Following Apple’s April event, WWDC 21 will kick off on June 7. It’s an all-virtual conference again this year, which means anyone from around the world can participate for free. We’re expecting to see Apple unveil iOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12, tvOS 15, and more.

