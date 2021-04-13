Apple celebrates ‘Spring Loaded’ April event with AR easter egg

Apple officially announced its next event “Spring Loaded” for April 20 today. Along with the colorful invitation artwork, another AR Easter egg has been included on Apple’s Events webpage.

Starting last year, Apple began including fun little AR Easter eggs for each event announcement. We got one for the Apple Watch and iPad event, iPhone 12 launch, and also the M1 Mac event.

Now Apple has included another fun Easter egg for the Spring Loaded event. If you head to Apple’s Events page on your iPhone or iPad, tap on the event logo at the top to launch the AR experience.

This event’s Easter egg features a lively colorful streamer that winds around in space before finally making the Apple logo. Part of the animation resembles the Apple Park spaceship and it also includes colors that we’re likely to see in new iPhone cases. In portrait mode, the AR experience features a button to add the event to your calendar.

You can check out the AR Easter for yourself from an iPhone or iPad as well as in the tweet from Apple SVP of worldwide marketing Greg Joswiak below.

So excited for this one! Only seven more days. 👀 pic.twitter.com/PVJFcESqh8 — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) April 13, 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: