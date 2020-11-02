One more AR Easter egg: Apple Silicon MacBook teased for November event

As it’s become a little tradition this fall, Apple has included another little Easter egg on its events page for the “One more thing” special November event. And this time around the subtle AR surprise hints that the first Apple Silicon Mac will be a new MacBook.

Apple first started hiding AR Easter eggs on its events landing page with the September Apple Watch and iPad Air event. Last month for the iPhone 12 event we saw the same.

Just after officially announcing the November special event, the new Easter egg started showing up from iPhone and iPad when visiting the special events page here and tapping on the Apple logo of the event artwork at the top.

This time around Apple is including a much more subtle AR Easter egg that shows the Apple logo lying flat, starts glowing with a variety of colors, then rises up like it’s on the lid of a MacBook. Spotted by 9to5Mac reader Barja, if you rotate the AR Apple logo, or walk around to the back, you can see the event date 11.10.

The AR surprise is of course teasing that the event will be focused around the introduction of the first Apple Silicon powers Macs. The AR fun gives a clear nod to the notebook form-factor and so far rumors have pointed to either a 12-inch MacBook or 13-inch MacBook Pro as the most likely Apple Silicon products.

However, just after Apple announced the event, impressively accurate leaker L0vetodream shared that we’re likely to see two 13-inch MacBooks powered by Apple Silicon next week. While an iMac and other MacBook models should arrive next year.

For everything we know about what to expect from Apple’s first Macs with custom A-series chips, read along here:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: