Apple announces special event for November 10: ‘One more thing’

- Nov. 2nd 2020 9:04 am PT

0

Apple has officially announced its third event in three months. The event will take place on November 10 at 10am PT and Apple has invited everyone to tune in remotely with the tagline “one more thing.”

This event is expected to focus on the upcoming transition to Apple Silicon in the Mac lineup, with Apple having promised its first Apple Silicon machine would come before the end of the year.

This marks Apple’s third event in as many months. In September, Apple held a special event focused on the Apple Watch alongside a new iPad Air and the 8th generation. Last month, Apple held its “Hi, Speed” event to unveil the iPhone 12 lineup alongside new MagSafe accessories and the HomePod mini.

More soon…

