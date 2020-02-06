New Apple TV 4K hardware appears closer to launching based on tvOS 13.4 beta code

Yesterday Apple released the first developer betas as part of its next round of software releases: iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, macOS 10.15.4, tvOS 13.4, and watchOS 6.2. We’ve already discovered some new things hidden in the system, such as the new CarKey API, and now 9to5Mac has found references to a new Apple TV model in the tvOS 13.4 beta code.

The codes reveal a new Apple TV with the codename “T1125”, while the current Apple TV 4K is named “J105a” and the HD model is “J42d”. The letter “T” at the beginning suggests that it’s an internal model, probably a prototype that hasn’t been completely finished yet.

We don’t know what exactly are the new features of this Apple TV, but the internal files of tvOS 13.4 suggest that the hardware is based on the arm64e architecture, the same used in both A12 and A13 Bionic chips — the current generation runs with the A10 Fusion chip. The maximum resolution supported will remain 4K with HDR support.

A new Apple TV with a more powerful chip should considerably improve the performance to run Apple Arcade games, for example.

Over the past year, there have been some rumors about the next-generation Apple TV, which mentioned the possibility of the device to have the A12 Bionic chip and HDMI 2.1 input. Perhaps we’re now closer to that, as Apple usually holds a spring event every year.

Are you excited about the possibility of a new Apple TV? What do you expect for the next generation? Let us know in the comments below.

