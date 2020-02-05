Apple releases first developer betas of iOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2, more

Apple will release the first developer beta of iOS 13.4 today. This update comes after the public release of iOS 13.3.1 last week, which included new privacy settings, Screen Time updates, and more.

Update: Apple has released the first developer betas of macOS Catalina 10.15.4, iOS 13.4. iPadOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2, and tvOS 13.4. Read our full roundup of all of the new features in iOS 13.4 here.

We don’t yet know what to expect in iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4. Apple’s release notes indicate that the update includes bug fixes and performance improvements, but we’ll dive deeper once the update is available.

Apple notes the following about iOS 13.4 beta 1:

iOS 13.4 beta is available for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max using the Configuration Profile. Installation using the Restore Image isn’t currently available for these models.

Spot any major changes in the first developer beta of iOS 13.4? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac. There’s no word on when the update will be released to the public, but we expect a public beta to come soon.

