Apple releases iOS 13.1.2 with bug fixes for Camera app, iCloud backups, and more

Apple today is releasing iOS 13.1.2 to the public. This comes after the release of iOS 13.1.1 and includes several notable bug fixes for iCloud backups, the Camera app, and more.

Here’s the full changelog for iOS 13.1.2:

iOS 13.1.2 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update: Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup

Fixes an issue where Camera may not work

Addresses an issue where the flashlight may not activate

Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data

Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod

Addresses an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles

Apple has been swiftly releasing new iOS 13 updates recently. Friday’s release of iOS 13.1.1 included bug fixes for battery drain, Siri, third-party keyboards, and more.

