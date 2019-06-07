Hands-on with 200+ iOS 13 changes and features [Video]

In this video walkthrough, we go hands-on with tons of new iOS 13 beta 1 changes and features. Items covered include Dark Mode, amazing new iOS photo and video editing features, a hugely-improved Files app, and much, much more. Watch our full video inside for the details, and don’t forget to subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube to get future videos.

I’ve spent a considerable amount of time with iOS 13 this week, and I can confirm that this is easily the most power-user-focused iOS update that we’ve seen in the history of the OS. There are so many features that will appeal to those who want to do more with their iPhones, and this update proves that Apple is listening to feedback from its customers with a keen ear.

Below the in-depth video walkthrough, you can find a full list of all the changes and features covered in the order that they were demonstrated. Be sure to let us know in the comments what your favorite new addition is, along with any other feedback you have about these iOS 13 changes.

200+ iOS 13 changes and features video walkthrough

General/Design

Dark Mode

Scheduled Dark Mode

Eight new stock wallpapers

3D Touch replaced by Haptic Touch

Access peek and quick actions on older devices

New Volume HUD interface

New Silent Mode interface

iTunes Store demoted to second page

Podcast app promoted to first page

Find My replaces Find My Friends and Find My iPhone

New Contacts app icon

New Reminders app icon

Shortcuts app is preinstalled

New rounded glyphs

Padded table views

New header buttons

New Card sheet interface

New Options Ellipsis

Siri Dictation within search fields

Smaller ‘AM/PM’ text on time

Connectivity

Personal Hotspot: Family Sharing

Personal Hotspot: Allow Others to Join

Persistent personal hotspot

Low Data Mode

Wi-Fi: Ask to Join Networks

Wi-Fi: Auto Join Hotspot

WPA3 Wi-Fi support

Other

Audio Sharing with AirPods

New location controls to allow access to your location just once

Playstation 4 and Xbox One S Controller Support

Optimized Battery Charging

ScreenTime

ScreenTime: Communication Limits

Combined app limits

One more minute

Accessibility

Accessibility promoted root Settings with icons

Display Accommodations is now Display & Text Size

Voice control – control your device with your voice

Keyboard and Input

Cut, copy, and paste gestures

Undo and redo gestures

QuickPath Typing

Cursor navigation

Scroll bar scrubbing

Text selection via tap and swipe

Multiselect tap with two fingers and drag

Intelligent selection for address, phone numbers, email address, etc.

38 new keyboard languages

Separate emoji and globe keys

Memoji Stickers accessible from keyboard

Memoji and Animoji stickers on older devices

Redesigned Markup toolset

Install and manage Fonts

Full page screenshots

Share Sheet

Completely redesigned

New Share Suggestions

Standalone AirDrop card

Control Center

Dark Mode Toggle

Switch to specific Wi-Fi networks

Switch to specific Bluetooth

Volume shows what device you’re controlling

Larger Glyphs (flashlight, etc)

Music control shows Speakers & TVs

Larger Hearing icon

More rounded Hearing shortcut

Slightly tweaked Magnifier interface

New Voice Memos glyphs

New QR Code Reader icon

Widgets

Redesigned widgets for a cleaner look

Show text replaced by disclosure triangle

Siri

New voice using advanced neural text-to-speech

Indian English Accent

Phone

Modified phone glyph with darker green

Updated Contacts tab glyph

Updated in-call screen with larger icons/updated glyphs

Background shows contact photo

Settings: Call Silencing

Safari

Updated Start Page

Siri suggested website links

Siri Suggestions

Built-in download manager

Page zoom

Website view menu

Per‑site settings

Save open tabs as bookmarks

Open all tabs

Jump to open tab from smart search

Haptic Touch Download Linked File

Photo upload size

Private mode

Settings: Downloads

Settings: New Tabs section

Settings: Settings for Websites

Messages

Share name and photo

Quickly access additional contact methods

Three new Animoji

Tons of new Memoji customizations

Animoji & Memoji stickers

Announce Messages on AirPods

Settings: Send & Receive Addresses Moved to the Top

Settings: Share Name And Photo

Music

Redesigned Now-Playing interface

Time‑synced lyrics

Easily view Up Next queue

Updated AirPlay button

Smaller volume button

New options menu

Settings: Sync Library replaces iCloud Music Library

Calendar

Larger glyphs

Add attachment to events

Photos

New Photos tab

Auto-playing Live Photos and videos

Settings: Auto-Playing video and Live Photos

Photos tab auto hides content

Redesigned editing interface

Adjust intensity of filters

Pinch to zoom while editing

Options relocated to upper right-hand corner

Auto enhance integrated within main editor

Vibrance

White Balance (Warmth & Tint)

Sharpen

Definition

Noise Reduction

Vignette

Review each effect individually

Powerful video editor

Video edits are non-destructive

Portrait Mode High-Key Mono

Portrait Lighting Control

New Options when sharing Photos

Combine multiple search terms

Camera

Redesigned Zoom button

Mail

Search box is shown immediately

Larger subject in compose view

New Send button

Updated action buttons (More, Flag, etc.)

More options when performing a Haptic Touch

New text formatting tools

New toolbar for inserting photos, drawings, scans and documents

Extended Reply menu

Multi-colored flags (across devices)

Settings: New Threading options

Settings: Include attachments with replies

Clock

Larger header text

New splash screen and set up for Bedtime

Larger stopwatch without header

Updated Timer interface with new circle also shows when timer will end

Maps

Rebuilt Maps

Look Around

Browse Nearby

Redesigned Favorites

Collections

Reminders

Brand new app

Quick toolbar to add times, dates, locations, etc.

Smart lists automatically organized by Flagged, Scheduled, and Today

Add attachments to Reminders

Natural language input/Siri Intelligence

Messages integration

Settings: Today Notification

Settings: Show Reminders as Overdue

Notes

New gallery view

Shared folders

View-only collaboration

Stocks

Stocks text no longer all caps

Edit button on main interface

Redesigned interface elements

Books

Reading Goals

New Notification panel on Account page

Settings: Reading Goals

Settings: External Controls (Just like podcasts)

App Store

App Updates have moved

Bypass cellular download limit

New Apple Arcade tab

Default search text

Apple Watch search results

Subscription link moved

Health

New dynamic Summary view

Menstrual Cycle Tracking

Highlights

Dedicated Search and Browse

New profile page

New Settings panel

Home

Refreshed Home app accessory controls

AirPlay 2 speakers in scenes and automations

Siri Shortcuts in automations

New Hubs and Bridges section in preferences

Files

Rich metadata

External USB drive, SD card, or hard drive support

Create folders on the local drive and add your favorite files.

Connect to a file server at work or a home PC using SMB from Files.

Downloads folder

iCloud Drive folder sharing

Zip and unzip

Document Scanner

Find My

New app combines Find My iPhone with Find My Friends

Settings: Enable Offline Finding

Shortcuts

Redesigned look

Shortcut automation that works with HomeKit

Contacts

New relationship labels in Contacts app

Create Memoji right inside of Contacts

Watch

Search option has been removed

App Store links to actual App Store

Accessibility section promoted

Voice Memos

New Splash screen

Pinch to zoom

That concludes our iOS 13 changes for iPhone video walkthrough. Check back soon for additional video coverage of my favorite iOS 13 features, along with a walkthrough of iPadOS, macOS Catalina, and watchOS 6. Be sure to leave your thoughts down below in the comments.