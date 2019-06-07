Hands-on with 200+ iOS 13 changes and features [Video]

In this video walkthrough, we go hands-on with tons of new iOS 13 beta 1 changes and features. Items covered include Dark Mode, amazing new iOS photo and video editing features, a hugely-improved Files app, and much, much more. Watch our full video inside for the details, and don’t forget to subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube to get future videos.
I’ve spent a considerable amount of time with iOS 13 this week, and I can confirm that this is easily the most power-user-focused iOS update that we’ve seen in the history of the OS. There are so many features that will appeal to those who want to do more with their iPhones, and this update proves that Apple is listening to feedback from its customers with a keen ear.
Below the in-depth video walkthrough, you can find a full list of all the changes and features covered in the order that they were demonstrated. Be sure to let us know in the comments what your favorite new addition is, along with any other feedback you have about these iOS 13 changes.
200+ iOS 13 changes and features video walkthrough
General/Design
- Dark Mode
- Scheduled Dark Mode
- Eight new stock wallpapers
- 3D Touch replaced by Haptic Touch
- Access peek and quick actions on older devices
- New Volume HUD interface
- New Silent Mode interface
- iTunes Store demoted to second page
- Podcast app promoted to first page
- Find My replaces Find My Friends and Find My iPhone
- New Contacts app icon
- New Reminders app icon
- Shortcuts app is preinstalled
- New rounded glyphs
- Padded table views
- New header buttons
- New Card sheet interface
- New Options Ellipsis
- Siri Dictation within search fields
- Smaller ‘AM/PM’ text on time
Connectivity
- Personal Hotspot: Family Sharing
- Personal Hotspot: Allow Others to Join
- Persistent personal hotspot
- Low Data Mode
- Wi-Fi: Ask to Join Networks
- Wi-Fi: Auto Join Hotspot
- WPA3 Wi-Fi support
Other
- Audio Sharing with AirPods
- New location controls to allow access to your location just once
- Playstation 4 and Xbox One S Controller Support
- Optimized Battery Charging
ScreenTime
- ScreenTime: Communication Limits
- Combined app limits
- One more minute
Accessibility
- Accessibility promoted root Settings with icons
- Display Accommodations is now Display & Text Size
- Voice control – control your device with your voice
Keyboard and Input
- Cut, copy, and paste gestures
- Undo and redo gestures
- QuickPath Typing
- Cursor navigation
- Scroll bar scrubbing
- Text selection via tap and swipe
- Multiselect tap with two fingers and drag
- Intelligent selection for address, phone numbers, email address, etc.
- 38 new keyboard languages
- Separate emoji and globe keys
- Memoji Stickers accessible from keyboard
- Memoji and Animoji stickers on older devices
- Redesigned Markup toolset
- Install and manage Fonts
- Full page screenshots
Share Sheet
- Completely redesigned
- New Share Suggestions
- Standalone AirDrop card
Control Center
- Dark Mode Toggle
- Switch to specific Wi-Fi networks
- Switch to specific Bluetooth
- Volume shows what device you’re controlling
- Larger Glyphs (flashlight, etc)
- Music control shows Speakers & TVs
- Larger Hearing icon
- More rounded Hearing shortcut
- Slightly tweaked Magnifier interface
- New Voice Memos glyphs
- New QR Code Reader icon
Widgets
- Redesigned widgets for a cleaner look
- Show text replaced by disclosure triangle
Siri
- New voice using advanced neural text-to-speech
- Indian English Accent
Phone
- Modified phone glyph with darker green
- Updated Contacts tab glyph
- Updated in-call screen with larger icons/updated glyphs
- Background shows contact photo
- Settings: Call Silencing
Safari
- Updated Start Page
- Siri suggested website links
- Siri Suggestions
- Built-in download manager
- Page zoom
- Website view menu
- Per‑site settings
- Save open tabs as bookmarks
- Open all tabs
- Jump to open tab from smart search
- Haptic Touch Download Linked File
- Photo upload size
- Private mode
- Settings: Downloads
- Settings: New Tabs section
- Settings: Settings for Websites
Messages
- Share name and photo
- Quickly access additional contact methods
- Three new Animoji
- Tons of new Memoji customizations
- Animoji & Memoji stickers
- Announce Messages on AirPods
- Settings: Send & Receive Addresses Moved to the Top
- Settings: Share Name And Photo
Music
- Redesigned Now-Playing interface
- Time‑synced lyrics
- Easily view Up Next queue
- Updated AirPlay button
- Smaller volume button
- New options menu
- Settings: Sync Library replaces iCloud Music Library
Calendar
- Larger glyphs
- Add attachment to events
Photos
- New Photos tab
- Auto-playing Live Photos and videos
- Settings: Auto-Playing video and Live Photos
- Photos tab auto hides content
- Redesigned editing interface
- Adjust intensity of filters
- Pinch to zoom while editing
- Options relocated to upper right-hand corner
- Auto enhance integrated within main editor
- Vibrance
- White Balance (Warmth & Tint)
- Sharpen
- Definition
- Noise Reduction
- Vignette
- Review each effect individually
- Powerful video editor
- Video edits are non-destructive
- Portrait Mode High-Key Mono
- Portrait Lighting Control
- New Options when sharing Photos
- Combine multiple search terms
Camera
- Redesigned Zoom button
- Search box is shown immediately
- Larger subject in compose view
- New Send button
- Updated action buttons (More, Flag, etc.)
- More options when performing a Haptic Touch
- New text formatting tools
- New toolbar for inserting photos, drawings, scans and documents
- Extended Reply menu
- Multi-colored flags (across devices)
- Settings: New Threading options
- Settings: Include attachments with replies
Clock
- Larger header text
- New splash screen and set up for Bedtime
- Larger stopwatch without header
- Updated Timer interface with new circle also shows when timer will end
Maps
- Rebuilt Maps
- Look Around
- Browse Nearby
- Redesigned Favorites
- Collections
Reminders
- Brand new app
- Quick toolbar to add times, dates, locations, etc.
- Smart lists automatically organized by Flagged, Scheduled, and Today
- Add attachments to Reminders
- Natural language input/Siri Intelligence
- Messages integration
- Settings: Today Notification
- Settings: Show Reminders as Overdue
Notes
- New gallery view
- Shared folders
- View-only collaboration
Stocks
- Stocks text no longer all caps
- Edit button on main interface
- Redesigned interface elements
Books
- Reading Goals
- New Notification panel on Account page
- Settings: Reading Goals
- Settings: External Controls (Just like podcasts)
App Store
- App Updates have moved
- Bypass cellular download limit
- New Apple Arcade tab
- Default search text
- Apple Watch search results
- Subscription link moved
Health
- New dynamic Summary view
- Menstrual Cycle Tracking
- Highlights
- Dedicated Search and Browse
- New profile page
- New Settings panel
Home
- Refreshed Home app accessory controls
- AirPlay 2 speakers in scenes and automations
- Siri Shortcuts in automations
- New Hubs and Bridges section in preferences
Files
- Rich metadata
- External USB drive, SD card, or hard drive support
- Create folders on the local drive and add your favorite files.
- Connect to a file server at work or a home PC using SMB from Files.
- Downloads folder
- iCloud Drive folder sharing
- Zip and unzip
- Document Scanner
Find My
- New app combines Find My iPhone with Find My Friends
- Settings: Enable Offline Finding
Shortcuts
- Redesigned look
- Shortcut automation that works with HomeKit
Contacts
- New relationship labels in Contacts app
- Create Memoji right inside of Contacts
Watch
- Search option has been removed
- App Store links to actual App Store
- Accessibility section promoted
Voice Memos
- New Splash screen
- Pinch to zoom
That concludes our iOS 13 changes for iPhone video walkthrough.