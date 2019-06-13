Hands-on with 50 new iPadOS 13 changes and features [Video]

In this iPadOS 13 video walkthrough, we go hands-on with lots of new iPad features. Items covered include new Home screen enhancements, huge multitasking updates, Apple Pencil improvements, and much more. Watch our full video inside for the details, and don’t forget to subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more video walkthroughs like this.

After going hands-on with iPadOS 13, my biggest takeaway is how much better multitasking on iPad has come to be. There will always be room for improvement, but the multitasking capability of iPadOS 13 is far ahead of what was found in iOS 12.

With all of the new multitasking improvements, having access to App Exposé assists greatly in keeping tabs on all of the open app windows in iPad OS 13. There’s also the ability to view open windows whenever starting a new multitasking session with an app that already has open windows.

In this video walkthrough I tried my best to avoid regurgitating what I’ve already discussed in depth in our iOS 13 video walkthrough. A lot of the same features that you’ll find on iPadOS 13, you’ll also find in iOS 13. Hence, I avoided talking commenting again on flagship features like Dark Mode in this video.

Beneath the video walkthrough, you’ll find the full list of iPadOS 13 changes and features in the order that they were demonstrated in the video.

50 iPadOS 13 changes and features

Home screen

30 app icons on Home screen (5 rows x 6 columns)

Combined with Dock app icons, that’s 48 app icons on screen at once

New Today View

Always Show Today View

Pinned Favorites in Today View

And even more app icons when using Siri suggestions

Multitasking

Invoke Slide Over apps from either side

Multiple apps in Slide Over

Move Slide Over apps

Swipe between Slide Over apps

Slide Over switcher

Close Slide Over apps

Slide Over to full screen or Split View

Multiple windows from the same app

Mix and match apps in multiple spaces

Updated App Switcher shows all spaces

App Expose (long-press on icon in Dock)

Show app windows

Drag to create windows (Safari links, email addresses, etc.)

Drag notifications to multitasking

Apple Pencil

Reduced latency

New tool palettes with less flat textures

New pixel eraser tool

New ruler for creating straight lines

Updated color palette button

Tools feature opacity size horizontally instead of vertically

Undo/Redo a part of markup tool set

Swipe markup tools to corner to minimize

Swipe tools to sides to dock

New auto-minimize setting

Screenshot interface

Five default palette colors (Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Red)

Opacity adjustment

New delete button for multiple screenshots

Take a screenshot with Apple Pencil by dragging from bottom corners

Full page screenshots

Screenshots snap to borders

Undo doesn’t let you long press to specify options

Other

Floating keyboard

iPad gains peek and quick action shortcuts

Xbox and PS4 controllers support

Mouse connection via accessibility

Files

Create a new folder right from “Save to Files” Share Sheet interface

New ‘Kind’ sort option

New Column View

Quick access to rich metadata

Quick Actions (Rotate, markup, create a PDF)

Search filters

New keyboard shortcuts for Files

External drive support

Safari

Desktop-class browsing

Lots of new keyboard shortcuts

Full toolbar in split view

Photos

Looks incredible on iPad

Reminders

Complete redesign

Mail

iPad multitasking

Sidecar

A brief look at external display features, with more to come in our macOS Catalina coverage.

That concludes our initial iPadOS 13 changes for iPad video walkthrough. Be sure to check out our video walkthrough of iOS 13 if you haven’t already.

Check back later for additional video coverage of macOS Catalina, and watchOS 6. What’s your favorite new addition to iPadOS 13? Feel free to share your feedback in the comments.