New ‘Apple Pencil Pro’ referenced in Apple website code

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | May 6 2024 - 8:11 am PT
3 Comments

Tomorrow, Apple will hold its first event of the year where it is expected to unveil a new generation of iPad Pro, iPad Air, and accompanying new Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories.

The Apple website may have just given us a bit more insight into what to expect. In the Japanese Apple.com source code, the homepage banner for the event describes the logo’s header image as a creator holding a “Apple Pencil Pro”. The discovery was first spotted by ribu_ap712 on X.

Apple currently sells three generations of Apple Pencil: Apple Pencil (1st-generation), Apple Pencil (2nd-generation), and Apple Pencil (USB-C). The “Apple Pencil Pro” is naturally a new as-yet-unannounced addition to the lineup.

The Apple Pencil Pro name does not appear in the code for the US English version of the website. It is possible it is just a copy error on the Japanese site, or it could be an accidental slip up and tip the hat on exactly what Apple plans to announce tomorrow, as far its new stylus is concerned.

Of course, regardless of whether the Apple Pencil Pro name is accurate, there will almost undoubtedly be a new Pencil announced. We are expecting the new model to have a new squeeze gesture with haptic feedback, which will make it easier to access contextual actions while drawing.

Alongside the new Pencil, expect Apple to announce a fleet of new iPad Air and iPad Pro models. The new Pro tablets are expected to feature cutting-edge OLED displays, the brand new M4 chip, and a refined industrial design. The new Air will come in a larger 12.9-inch screen size for the first time.

Stay tuned to 9to5Mac as we bring you full coverage from all the announcements at the ‘Let Loose’ event tomorrow. The show kicks off at 7 AM Pacific Time.

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac.

