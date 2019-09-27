Apple releases iOS 13.1.1 with fixes for battery drain, Siri, iPhone restores

Apple has today released iOS 13.1.1 just three days after making its iOS 13.1 update available. This update brings fixes for a battery drain issue, Siri recognition, an iPhone restore problem, and more. Alongside iOS 13.1.1, iPadOS 13.1.1 is also available.

A week after the public release of iOS 13, Apple made iOS 13.1 available to fix some bugs, introduce new iOS 13 features that were removed before the general release, and more.

Now Apple has issued another update, iOS 13.1.1 today, just a few days after the last release. iOS 13.1.1 brings several bug fixes like for a battery drain issue, trouble with Siri recognizing requests on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, and a problem that prevented some users from restoring their iPhone from a backup.

Release notes:

iOS 13.1.1 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update: Fixes issues that could prevent iPhone restoring from backup

Addresses an issue that could cause battery to drain more quickly

Fixes an issue that could impact recognition of Siri requests on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Resolves a problem where Safari search suggestions may re-enable after turning them off

Addresses an issue that could cause Reminders to sync slowly

Fixes a security issue for third-party keyboard apps

iPadOS 13.1.1 is also now available for download for all compatible iPads. For more on everything new with iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, check out the video below and the following articles:

