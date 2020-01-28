Apple releasing iOS 13.3.1 today with Screen Time and Mail app fixes, more

Update: iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, tvOS 13.3.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.3, and watchOS 6.1.2 are now available. iOS 12.4.5 is also now available for devices that are not capable of running iOS 13. HomePod has also been updated to version 13.3.1.

Apple today will release iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 to the public after testing it with beta users over the past several weeks. iOS 13.3.1 includes bug fixes and performance improvements related to Screen Time and the Mail app.

Apple says that iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 include a fix for Communication Limits in Screen Time. As we’ve detailed, this issue allowed any contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode, making it incredibly easy for anyone to circumvent the Communication Limits feature.

The update also makes several improvements to the Mail app, including fixes for image loading and undo dialogs. Apple also says there’s a fix for a bug that could cause push notifications to fail to be delivered over WiFi. iOS 13.3.1 also includes a new toggle in the Settings app that allows users to disable the U1 chip in the iPhone 11 series.

Last but not least, the update adds support for using the Indian English Siri voices with HomePod. Here are the full release notes for iOS 13.3.1:

Fixes an issue in Communication Limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode

Addresses an issue with Mail that could cause remote images to load even when the “Load Remote Images” setting is disabled

Fixes an issue that could cause multiple undo dialogs to appear in Mail

Resolves an issue where push notifications could fail to be delivered over Wi-Fi

Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod

HomePod is also getting an update today:

Support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod, and includes general improvements for stability and quality.

watchOS 6.1.2 release notes:

This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

macOS 10.15.3 release notes:

Optimizes gamma handling of low gray levels on Pro Display XDR for SDR workflows when using macOS

Improves multi-stream video editing performance for HEVC and H.264 encoded 4K video on the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019)

