Apple addresses location privacy issue with iPhone 11 chip in second iOS 13.3.1 beta

- Jan. 17th 2020 1:45 pm PT

0

After a little privacy snafu last month around the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro still tracking location data even when users had turned off location services, Apple has added a toggle specifically for the UWB chip in the latest iOS 13.3.1 beta.

KrebsOnSecurity discovered the behavior of the iPhone 11 Pro continuing to track user locations even when all of the available locations services toggles are turned off (except for the master switch). This caused a flurry of concerns as the reason wasn’t immediately clear.

At first, Apple gave a vague answer, saying they didn’t see any issue…

“We do not see any actual security implications,” an Apple engineer wrote in a response to KrebsOnSecurity. “It is expected behavior that the Location Services icon appears in the status bar when Location Services is enabled. The icon appears for system services that do not have a switch in Settings.”

When that created more questions and concerns, Apple shared the following day that the behavior was due to the fact the UWB chip in the new iPhones isn’t approved broadly around the world, so the iPhone 11 uses location services to check if UWB can be used or not and that:

“The management of ultra wideband compliance and its use of location data is done entirely on the device and Apple is not collecting user location data,” the spokesperson said.

Lastly, Apple said in December that it would bring a dedicated toggle in location services to allow customers to completely turn off the feature.

Spotted by Brandon Butch, the second iOS 13.3.1 beta brings that toggle and it is labeled as “Networking & Wireless” under Privacy > Locations Services > System Services.

When turning it off, Apple tells users:

Turning off location for Networking & Wireless may affect Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Ultra Wideband performance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Longvadon Watch Bands

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Privacy

Privacy

Privacy is a growing concern in today's world. Follow along with all our coverage related to privacy, security, and more in our guide.
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

Apple's iPhone 11 includes dual cameras, night mode for cameras, new colors, and more. iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max includes a triple camera, A13 chip, Super Retina XDR screen, and more.
Security iPhone 11 Pro

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.