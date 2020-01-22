Apple releasing third developer beta of iOS 13.3.1 today [U]

Update: iOS 13.3.1 beta 3, iPadOS 13.3.1 beta 3, watchOS 6.1.2 beta 3, and tvOS 13.3.1 beta 3 now available for developers.

Apple is today releasing the third developer beta of iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1. This comes a week after the second beta release. iOS 13.3.1 focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements.

It’s likely that one of the most notable bugs fixed in iOS 13.3.1 is related to Screen Time. Apple confirmed last month that it was working on a fix for an iOS bug that lets kids easily bypass Screen Time Communication Limits.

If contacts are not stored in iCloud, the Communications Limit feature doesn’t work as it should. If an unknown number texts a child’s phone, the Messages app gives the child the option to add that phone number to their contacts. Once that number is added, the child can call, FaceTime, or text the person.

What is meant to happen is that when a child tries to add a new contact, they should be presented with a passcode prompt for the parent. This is to stop children from communicating with people who aren’t in their contacts. Some users also reported that the update fixes an issue related to CarPlay.

The company is also running tests with macOS Catalina 10.15.3, watchOS 6.1.2, and tvOS 13.3.1, which should also be updated for the third beta version. If you’re not a developer, you can install new iOS, macOS, and tvOS releases through the Apple Beta Software Program, although the updates there are released with a certain delay.

Spot any major changes in the third developer beta of iOS 13.3.1? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac. There’s no word on when these updates will be released to the public.

