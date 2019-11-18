Apple releases iOS 13.2.3 with more background app improvements, Mail fixes, more

Apple today has released iOS 13.2.3 to the public. This release follows iOS 13.2.2, which made improvements to background app performance and more. iOS 13.2.3 and iPadOS 13.2.3 are both rolling out to users everywhere now.
iOS 13.2.3 continues to improve performance and fix bugs in iOS 13. Apple has been releasing new versions of iOS 13 at a quick pace recently, as you can see in the list of updates below.
Here is the changelog for today’s update:
iOS 13.2.3 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update:
- Fixes an issue where system search and search within Mail, Files, and Notes might not work
- Addresses an issue where photos, links, and other attachments might not display in the Messages details view
- Fixes an issue that could prevent apps from downloading content in the background
- Resolves issues that may prevent Mail from fetching new messages, and fail to include and quote original message content in Exchange accounts
