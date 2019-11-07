iOS 13.2.2 now available with fix for background app performance, more

iOS 13.2.2 is now rolling out to iPhone and iPod touch users. This comes after the release of iOS 13.2 last week. iOS 13.2.2 includes a fix for RAM management, cellular data performance, and more. Read on for all of the details.

If you’re wondering what happened to iOS 13.2.1, Apple released it last week exclusively for the HomePod. The initial HomePod 13.2 update caused some people to experience bricked HomePods, and Apple released iOS 13.2.1 to solve those problems for HomePod owners.

The biggest change in iOS 13.2.2 is a fix for issues related to background applications and multitasking. This RAM management problem caused applications to quit when running in the background, which significantly hindered multitasking performance and capabilities.

Release notes for iOS 13.2.2:

iOS 13.2.2 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update:

Fixes an issue that could cause apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background

Resolves an issue where iPhone may temporarily lose mobile signal after a call

Addresses an issue where mobile data may temporarily not be available

Fixes an issue that caused replies to S/MIME encrypted email messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable

Addresses an issue where using Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari may present an authentication prompt

Resolves an issue where charging may be interrupted on YubiKey Lightning-powered accessories

Also this week, Apple released the first developer beta of iOS 13.3. This will likely be the next public release of iOS 13, including Screen Time communication limits and more.

Spot any major changes in today’s release of iOS 13.2.2? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

