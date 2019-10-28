Some users experiencing bricked HomePod after updating to iOS 13.2

Apple today released iOS 13.2 alongside a new version of HomePod Software with features, including multi-user support and Handoff. Now some users are reporting that their HomePod has been bricked after updating to iOS 13.2, following the Apple Music and Beats 1 outage.

According to users on Reddit, Twitter, and even here on the 9to5Mac comments section, HomePod simply stopped working after the update process. Some of them are seeing a white spinning light at the top of the speaker, while others are experiencing a red light. In either case, the device was completely unusable, even when trying to restore it to factory settings.

Currently, there doesn’t seem to be a solution to the problem. We expect Apple could pull the update and re-release it at a later date. At this time, Apple has yet to officially acknowledge the issue, but they’re asking some customers to take HomePod to an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider in order to get a replacement unit.

If you haven’t yet updated your HomePod, we recommend that you wait until the problem is fixed.

Are you experiencing this issue? Let us know in the comments below!

@AppleSupport This is my HomePod in 13.2 that I wanted to reset because he wasn’t working as expected. No it’s stuck on the white spinning light, rebooting every 6 seconds 😡 Now what? pic.twitter.com/VvqGhZWsih — Christophe Rochez (@ChRochez) October 28, 2019