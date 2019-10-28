Apple releasing HomePod software update with promised voice profiles, Handoff features, much more

Apple today is releasing the HomePod 13.2 software update with several new features, including multiple users support, Handoff and Ambient Sounds. The update was announced in June at WWDC 2019, but was postponed until October.

The multi-user mode allow the HomePod to recognize up to six different voices in the home, and personalize its responses accordingly. You will be able to access each user’s individual music library and do user-specific tasks through Personal Requests like sending messages or setting todos.

The new music handoff feature makes it easier to switch between the device in your hand and the HomePod speakers. Just bring your phone close to the HomePod and a notification appears on the Lock screen asking if you want to play on HomePod.

With Ambient Sounds, users can play white noise sounds directly on their HomePods, including ocean waves, birdsong, rainstorms, and more.

Check the full release notes below:

iOS 13.2 provides support for new HomePod features:

The ability for HomePod to recognize the voices of different family members to provide a personalized experience

Handoff music, podcasts or phone calls by bringing your iPhone close to HomePod

Add music to your HomeKit scenes

Play relaxing high-quality soundtracks with Ambient Sounds

Set sleep timers to fall asleep to music or Ambient Sounds

To be able to update your HomePod, make sure you update your iPhone or iPad first to the latest iOS version available. If you have questions about updating the HomePod, check out our guide here.

