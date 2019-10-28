iOS 13.2 now available with Deep Fusion, new emoji, Siri privacy settings, more

Update: Apple has also released iOS 12.4.3 today. The company says “iOS 12.4.3 provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.” It is available for iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPad Air, iPad Mini 2/3, and iPod touch 6th-gen.

Apple today is officially releasing iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2 to the public. This comes after beta testing throughout the month. iOS 13.2 includes the new Deep Fusion camera technology for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, new emoji, and more. tvOS 13.2 is also now available.

There are over 60 new emoji and emoji variations in iOS 13.2. Apple first previewed these emoji over the summer, and they are now available for everyone. In total, the new 2019 emoji set includes 59 new characters that make up for 75 total variations when gender options are taken into account, and 230 options when skin tone options are included.

iOS 13.2 also includes the Announce Messages with Siri feature that was originally meant for iOS 13. This feature allows Siri to read messages back to you when connected to AirPods or other headphones with Apple’s H1 chip.

Perhaps most notably, especially for iPhone 11 users, iOS 13.2 includes Apple’s new Deep Fusion camera technology. Deep Fusion is Apple’s new image processing technology that works in the background to improve image quality for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro users.

iOS 13.2 also includes new Siri privacy settings that allow you to opt in or opt out of sharing your Siri interactions with Apple. You’ll see a new splash screen the first time you boot into iOS 13.2 asking your preference.

Last but not least, iOS 13.2 also includes support for the just-announced AirPods Pro. This includes settings for Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation modes.

Here are the full release notes for iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2. You can download the update now by going to Settings, then General, then Software Update on your device.

iOS 13.2 introduces Deep Fusion, an advanced image processing system that uses the A13 Bionic Neural Engine to capture images with dramatically better texture, detail, and reduced noise in lower light, on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Additional features include updated and additional emoji, Announce Messages for AirPods, support for AirPods Pro, HomeKit Secure Video, HomeKit enabled routers, and new Siri privacy settings. This update also contains bug fixes and improvements. Camera Deep Fusion for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max uses the A13 Bionic Neural Engine to capture multiple images at various exposures, run a pixel-by-pixel analysis, and fuse the highest quality parts of the images together resulting in photos with dramatically better texture, details, and reduced noise, especially for mid to low light scenes

Ability to change the video resolution directly from the Camera app for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max Emoji Over 70 new or updated emoji, including animals, food, activities, new accessibility emoji, gender neutral emoji, and skin tones selection for couple emoji AirPods support Announce Messages with Siri to read your incoming messages aloud to your AirPods

AirPods Pro support Home App HomeKit Secure Video enables you to privately capture, store, and view encrypted video from your security cameras and features people, animal, and vehicle detection

HomeKit enabled routers put you in control of what your HomeKit accessories communicate with over the internet or in your home Siri Privacy settings to control whether or not to help improve Siri and Dictation by allowing Apple to store audio of your Siri and Dictation interactions

Option to delete your Siri and Dictation history from Siri Settings This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update: Fixes an issue that may prevent passwords from autofilling in 3rd party apps

Resolves an issue that may prevent the keyboard from appearing when using Search

Addresses an issue where swipe to go home might not work on iPhone X and later

Fixes an issue where Messages would only send a single notification when the option to repeat alerts was enabled

Addresses an issue where Messages may display a phone number instead of a contact name

Resolves an issue that caused Contacts to launch to the previously opened contact instead of the contact list

Fixes an issue that may prevent Markup annotations from being saved

Resolves an issue where saved notes could temporarily disappear

Fixes an issue where iCloud Backup might not successfully complete after tapping Backup Now in Settings

Improves performance when using AssistiveTouch to activate App Switcher For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222