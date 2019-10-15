iOS 13.1.3 is the latest software update from Apple to fix iPhone and iPad bugs [U]

Update: Apple has also released a supplemental update to macOS Catalina, find the full release notes below.

Apple is releasing iOS 13.1.3 to the public today with further bug fixes and performance improvements. The update, alongside iPadOS 13.1.3, is rolling out to now to iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch users.

Apple says the update address issues in the Mail app, for Bluetooth connectivity, and more. Below is the full rundown of what’s changed in iOS 13.1.3.

iOS 13.1.3 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update:

Addresses an issue that could prevent a device from ringing or vibrating for an incoming call

Fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail

Resolves an issue where data in the Health app may not display correctly after daylight savings time adjusts

Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup

Addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from iCloud Backup

Fixes an issue that can prevent Apple Watch from pairing successfully

Resolves an issue where notifications may not be received on Apple Watch

Fixes an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles

Improves connection reliability of Bluetooth hearing aids and headsets

Addresses launch performance for apps that use Game Center

Apple has been releasing new versions of iOS 13 at a swift pace recently. Last month, Apple released iOS 13.1.1 and followed it up with iOS 13.1.2 just two days later. Both updates focused on performance improvements and bug fixes for things like the Camera app, iCloud backups, and more.

Ultimately, the moral of the story here is to expect general performance improvements, squashed bugs, and more thanks to iOS 13.1.3.

Apple is also currently beta testing iOS 13.2 with its new Deep Fusion camera technology and more. Spot any major changes in the public release of iOS 13.1.3? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

Here’s the full change log for a macOS Catalina supplemental update that is also now available:

The macOS Catalina Supplemental Update includes installation and reliability improvements, and is recommended for all users.

This update:

Improves installation reliability of macOS Catalina on Macs with low disk space

Fixes an issue that prevented Setup Assistant from completing during some installations

Resolves an issue that prevents accepting iCloud Terms and Conditions when multiple iCloud accounts are logged in

Improves the reliability of saving Game Center data when playing Apple Arcade games offline

