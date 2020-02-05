What’s new in iOS 13.4 beta 1? iCloud Drive folder sharing, new Memoji, more

- Feb. 5th 2020 10:59 am PT

Apple today released first developer betas as part of its next round of software releases: iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, macOS 10.15.4, tvOS 13.4, and watchOS 6.2. Here’s what’s new in these releases.

One of the biggest changes in today’s updates is that developers can now sell macOS and iOS versions of their apps as a single purchase.

The update also brings support for iCloud Drive folder sharing. This feature was initially slated to be included in iOS 13 last fall, but Apple delayed it until spring of 2020. iCloud Drive folder sharing allows an Apple user to share a folder once, and have everyone be able to see the contents of that folder as they change.

Spot any major changes in the first developer beta of iOS 13.4? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

What’s new in iOS 13.4?

  • Screen Time Communication Limits on macOS
  • When an app requests Always authorization for the first time after having previously been authorized for While Using the App, the device immediately presents the location authorization prompt.
  • 9 new Memoji sticker types, as seen above (via Rene Ritchie)
  • watchOS 6.2 includes support for in-app purchases. This will allow developers to offer in‑app purchases directly in watchOS apps, so users can access premium content, digital goods, subscriptions, and more.
  • iOS 13.4 features a new Mail toolbar, fixing the bad design introduced with iOS 13
  • Hardware modifier key remapping for iPad:

  • New Shazam action in Shortcuts:

