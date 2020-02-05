What’s new in iOS 13.4 beta 1? iCloud Drive folder sharing, new Memoji, more

Apple today released first developer betas as part of its next round of software releases: iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, macOS 10.15.4, tvOS 13.4, and watchOS 6.2. Here’s what’s new in these releases.

One of the biggest changes in today’s updates is that developers can now sell macOS and iOS versions of their apps as a single purchase.

The update also brings support for iCloud Drive folder sharing. This feature was initially slated to be included in iOS 13 last fall, but Apple delayed it until spring of 2020. iCloud Drive folder sharing allows an Apple user to share a folder once, and have everyone be able to see the contents of that folder as they change.

What’s new in iOS 13.4?

Apple adds ability for developers to sell Mac and iOS apps as a single purchase

New ‘CarKey’ feature in iOS 13.4 beta brings built-in support for unlocking, driving, and sharing NFC car keys

Support for new call controls and third-party navigation in CarPlay

iOS 13.4 includes iCloud Drive folder sharing support (via Ryan Christoffel)

New keyboard shortcuts are available in Photos on iPadOS which allow you to quickly navigate between tabs, search, and create albums. While in full screen mode you can also delete, duplicate, and enter Edit mode using a keyboard.

Minor tweaks to the TV app: Family sharing in Library tab

Family Sharing finally integrated too pic.twitter.com/2sc1ZvGDyU — Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) February 5, 2020

Screen Time Communication Limits on macOS

When an app requests Always authorization for the first time after having previously been authorized for While Using the App, the device immediately presents the location authorization prompt.

9 new Memoji sticker types, as seen above (via Rene Ritchie)

watchOS 6.2 includes support for in-app purchases. This will allow developers to offer in‑app purchases directly in watchOS apps, so users can access premium content, digital goods, subscriptions, and more.

iOS 13.4 features a new Mail toolbar, fixing the bad design introduced with iOS 13

Hardware modifier key remapping for iPad:

Hello hardware modifier key remapping — this seems new in iPadOS 13.4? pic.twitter.com/sGUhXJFFOZ — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) February 5, 2020

New Shazam action in Shortcuts:

Installed iOS 13.4 on my iPhone. Shortcuts has a new Shazam action that runs inline – uses the mic to recognize songs. These are rich results, which contain different metadata, such as the Music URL of a song. This is nice – you can create your own custom Shazam shortcut. pic.twitter.com/cmJh3KYTpP — Federico Viticci (@viticci) February 5, 2020

