iPhone 9, 13-inch MacBook update, (RED) Apple Watch — is an Apple event around the corner?

It’s still too early to call it, but there just might be enough rumors circulating to predict a Spring 2020 Apple Event. From iPhone 9 (or SE 2) to Product (RED) Apple Watches, it’s not hard to imagine what could pack a 90 minute presentation around March.

Spring events happen (sometimes)

There are two Apple events that are almost guaranteed every year: Apple’s Developer Conference in June, and the iPhone event in September. Spring events only happen when there’s a specific story to tell.

Last year Apple spent two hours proving its dedication to Services with Apple News+, Apple Card, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade. Before that we saw Apple frame a new entry-priced iPad event around education and the classroom.

Some years pass without a dedicated keynote, however, while other years are jam packed with new hardware. Remember the iPhone SE and 9.7-inch iPad Pro keynote?

So how is this year looking so far?

iPhone 9

Apple isn’t afraid to release awesome new products without a keynote. See the second-gen AirPods, iPad mini 4 and iPad Air 3, AirPods Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro last year.

A new iPhone tends to demand stage time however — even if it’s the iPhone 5 with the guts of an iPhone 6s inside.

Apple discontinued direct sales of the iPhone SE without a true successor, but there are plenty of rumors about a new take on the long-awaited iPhone SE 2.

Apple updated the iPhone 5 with top-of-the-line specs in 2016. This year signs point to Apple updating the iPhone 8 in a similar way. That’s where the iPhone 9 nickname comes in, although Apple is often one to surprise with marketing names.

See our recent roundup of what we can expect in a so-called iPhone 9 release this year.

13-inch MacBook updates

Apple made a lot of Mac users happy last year when it replaced the butterfly keyboard-equipped 15.4-inch MacBook Pro with an updated 16-inch MacBook Pro that uses a more reliable Magic Keyboard with scissor switches beneath the keys.

The 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air still rely on the problematic Apple keyboard, however, and new Mac laptops look like they’re ready to go. Will we see the Air and Pro update together, or will we have to wait until summer or even fall for new notebooks?

There are a few changes I would love to see personally:

New processors in the 16-inch MacBook Pro (the new design was released with chips from the 15.4-inch model)

The 13.3-inch MacBook Pro updated to a 14-inch display with narrower bezels and the Magic Keyboard

The 13.3-inch MacBook Air switching to the Magic Keyboard

Distinguishing the Air and Pro line on screen size, not just power and weight, would further clarify the steadily improving Apple laptop lineup.

(Product) RED Series 5

We learned about the possibility of a (Product) RED Apple Watch at the very end of last year. While we don’t expect this to be a new version of the Apple Watch hardware introduced last September, it would be the first time the Apple Watch was sold in a red finish.

Apple has previously released (Product) RED versions of iPhones months after standard colors first debuted. We’ve also seen new colors of Apple Watches introduced mid-cycle with the first gold and rose gold aluminum finishes.

Services for everything

Apple loves Services now so no keynote is complete without an update on how things are going in Services Land. Apple TV+ appears to be in good shape and Apple Card is slowly maturing, but there are areas in Services that need more attention.

Apple News+ could benefit from a rethinking of how to sell digital magazines and newspapers

Services like Apple Music and TV+ are begging for a bundle value

Apple Podcasts is clearly growing up and it’s only a matter of time before it becomes a proper service

iCloud… needs… better… storage… plans. 5G for free is tragic, and 2TB at the top can be limiting. 50GB for free would be tremendous even if the 200GB price didn’t change.

And a final hardware wish from me: silver and black Mac Pro accessories (Magic Keyboard, Mouse, Trackpad) sold separately. I really want all three without paying a premium from Mac Pro customers. 😅

An updated Apple TV lineup would also be great to see. Apple TV HD isn’t the best for Apple Arcade games, and the Apple TV 4K price is hard to justify over Fire TV and Roku products.

What do you hope to see from a potential Spring 2020 Apple Event? Let us know in the comments!

Product (RED) Apple Watch render by the talented Not Jony Ive

