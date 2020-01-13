New evidence shows MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard likely coming soon

A new filing for an upcoming MacBook has shown up on the Eurasian Economic Commission’s database. It’s possible the yet to be released notebook could be a 13-inch MacBook Pro with the redesigned Magic Keyboard and scissor switches that arrived with the 16-inch MacBook Pro late last year.

Apple recently submitted a number of new filings to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). The unreleased product that stands out is model A2289 and Apple detailed that it is a “portable personal computer” running macOS 10.15 in the document that was filed the day before Christmas.

Ming-Chi Kuo correctly predicted back in July that the 16-inch would be the first of Apple’s notebooks to see the keyboard updated from the troubling butterfly design to the scissor switch. The other part of his forecast was Apple bringing the scissor switch keyboard to the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air in 2020.

It’s not certain that model A2289 will be a 13-inch MacBook Pro but an Apple notebook with the new Magic Keyboard would make sense as would the 13-inch Pro (or its successor) being released following the 16-inch debut.

While a filing with the EEC usually means an impending release, they can often be a couple of months away. We’ll have to wait and see what Apple has planned for the next MacBook unveiling and if we’ll see it this spring.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: