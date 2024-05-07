Roundup: Hands-on with the new M4 iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard

Apple today officially unveiled the future of its iPad product category with new iPad Air and iPad Pro lineups. Apple invited influencers and members of the press to New York City and London to go hands-on with the devices. Head below for a roundup of everyone’s first impressions.

Find all the announcements from Apple’s ‘Let loose’ event in our news hub

New iPad Pro hands-on gallery

Writing at The Verge, David Pierce says:

After holding and playing with the device for a few minutes, I can say pretty confidently that Apple’s not kidding about how much more svelte the new model is. At 5.3mm thick for the 11-inch model and 5.1mm for the 13-inch tablet, this new iPad is noticeably thinner and lighter than anything the company has made before. It’s such a big difference that the larger model, which I’ve always felt was kind of preposterously huge, feels much more comfortable to hold and use.

Image credit: David Pierce / The Verge

Here’s a look at the new iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard, courtesy of Chris Lawley:

This is the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro in white, courtesy of Carolina Milanesi:

Our friend Federico Viticci from MacStories has a great look at the thinness of the new iPad Pros. Look at the Thunderbolt cable compared to the iPad Pro itself!

From our friend Myke Hurley:

More:

FIRST LOOK at the NEW M4 iPad Pro OLeD Display with Nano Texture and the NEW Magic Keyboard #AppleEvent #iPadPro pic.twitter.com/oNtkRQIc2R — Brian Tong (@briantong) May 7, 2024

First look at the 11” iPad Pro with Nano-Texture display and new Magic Keyboard pic.twitter.com/zqzj7FGPWy — Ray Wong (@raywongy) May 7, 2024

the new iPad Pro 13" is crazily thin 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BTM34SYetw — Noah Herman (@noahhermanyt) May 7, 2024