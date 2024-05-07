 Skip to main content

Roundup: Hands-on with the new M4 iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard

Avatar for Chance Miller  | May 7 2024 - 8:53 am PT
6 Comments

Apple today officially unveiled the future of its iPad product category with new iPad Air and iPad Pro lineups. Apple invited influencers and members of the press to New York City and London to go hands-on with the devices. Head below for a roundup of everyone’s first impressions.

Find all the announcements from Apple’s ‘Let loose’ event in our news hub

Writing at The Verge, David Pierce says:

After holding and playing with the device for a few minutes, I can say pretty confidently that Apple’s not kidding about how much more svelte the new model is. At 5.3mm thick for the 11-inch model and 5.1mm for the 13-inch tablet, this new iPad is noticeably thinner and lighter than anything the company has made before. It’s such a big difference that the larger model, which I’ve always felt was kind of preposterously huge, feels much more comfortable to hold and use.

Image credit: David Pierce / The Verge

Here’s a look at the new iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard, courtesy of Chris Lawley:

This is the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro in white, courtesy of Carolina Milanesi:

Our friend Federico Viticci from MacStories has a great look at the thinness of the new iPad Pros. Look at the Thunderbolt cable compared to the iPad Pro itself!

From our friend Myke Hurley:

More:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad Pro

iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro is powered by the A12Z processo…
Magic Keyboard

Magic Keyboard

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing