Apple announces special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, order from tomorrow

Apple has announced a brand new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, available later this week. The product features a special red back design and a black bezel. For iPhone X, there is no new hardware per se; Apple is releasing a new (PRODUCT)RED leather folio case though.

Apple says the new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone will be available to order from Tuesday, April 10. The product will be in stores this Friday.

This announcement confirms a report from just yesterday. Check out Apple’s homepage for a slick TV ad teasing the new red iPhones.

Last year, Apple kicked off the PRODUCT(RED) tradition with special edition versions of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in the spring. This special color was made available until the iPhone 8 and iPhone X debuted in the fall.

There was a lot of criticism with the iPhone 7 in PRODUCT(RED) design, primarily because Apple opted to go with a white bezel finish and silver home button. This year, the company has gone for black bezels and red chassis, with a silver Apple logo on the rear, which honestly looks so much better.

In the press release, Greg Joswiak described the color combination as ‘stunning’:

“This special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone features a stunning red and black color combination and also offers customers the opportunity to make an impact in fighting the spread of HIV and AIDS,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing.

You can see how the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus looks in these pictures.

The (PRODUCT)RED devices cost the same as normal iPhone models, from $699, but a portion of the sale is donated directly to the charity.

Apple has contributed more than $160 million since it began partnering with the (RED) charity in 2006, which researches medication and possible cures for AIDS and HIV.

The special edition iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in (PRODUCT)RED will go up for order tomorrow online, with availability in stores from Friday 13th. The new iPhone 8 color will be available through all the normal channels, including the iPhone Upgrade Program. The iPhone X case goes on sale tomorrow.

Will you be picking up the (RED) iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus? Let us know in the comments.

