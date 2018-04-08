Report: Virgin Mobile employee memo claims (RED) iPhone 8 & 8 Plus launching tomorrow

Several reports have suggested that Apple is planning a new color of its iPhone 8, and now it looks like the launch of that device is nearing. According to a report today, Virgin Mobile has informed employees that Apple is launching a (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus this week…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

The memo, obtained by MacRumors, states that Virgin Mobile will be adding the new smartphone to its inventory on Monday, April 9th following Apple’s announcement.

The memo also says that there will be a pre-order period for the red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. This could mean that the device won’t officially launch until later this month, though it could also simply mean Virgin Mobile won’t have inventory until later this month, while Apple will.

Interestingly, there is purportedly no mention of a (PRODUCT)RED iPhone X in the Virgin Mobile memo. A report just last week suggested that Apple is planning a new gold iPhone X, but that is not mentioned here at all either. That report indicated Apple was planning the new color to “restore sales” of its flagship model.

It’s likely that Apple will announce the new PRODUCT(RED) iPhone X via a press release. Last year, Apple used press releases to announce a new iPad model, as well as (RED) versions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. This year, we could theoretically see press releases for a (RED) iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, a new iPhone X color, and AirPower.

Would a (RED) color entice you to pick up an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus? Or would you rather have a (RED) iPhone X? Let us know down in the comments!

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: