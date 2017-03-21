Apple officially announces (RED) iPhone 7 & 7 Plus, updated iPhone SE with double the storage

Apple today has taken the wraps off of a new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The device was unveiled alongside a new iPad and a new social video editing app.

Apple made the announcement in a press release, which contained quotes from Tim Cook and offered up more details on the (RED) initiative.

In the press release, Apple CEO Tim Cook explained that (RED) gives customers an unprecedented way to contribute to the Global Fund for AIDS research. Cook explained that thus far, the (RED) initiative has been very successful and the new iPhone 7 color variant will further lend to the growth of the effort:

“Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition all the way to today’s lineup of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest (PRODUCT)RED offering to date in celebration of our partnership with (RED), and we can’t wait to get it into customers’ hands.”

It’s unclear how many PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 7 units Apple plans to make. The device carries a “Special Edition” price tag and the company tells Mashable it plans to make “a bunch” of them:

As for supplies of the (RED) iPhone, Joswiak told us Apple plans to make “a bunch,” but wouldn’t say how long they’d be in market or exactly how many are available.

For those unfamiliar, Apple’s (RED) partnership sees it donate a certain percentage of sales to the Global Fund to support HIV/AIDS programs and help deliver an AIDS-free generation.

In addition to the new (RED) iPhone, Apple has also doubled the storage capacity for the iPhone SE. The device is now available in 32GB and 128GB models starting at $399. Finally, Apple has also announced new colors of its silicone and leather cases. The silicone case is now available azure, camellia and pebble, while the leather case now comes in taupe, sapphire and berry.

The (RED) iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will be available in 128GB and 256GB models starting at $749 from Apple’s website and Apple retail stores. As of right now, the devices are listed as unavailable online but will go up for sale at 8:01AM PT/11:01AM ET. The full press release is below: