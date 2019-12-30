(RED) Apple Watch found in Apple database, could arrive next spring

Apple may be planning to launch the first PRODUCT (RED) Apple Watch as soon as spring 2020 according to a new report from WatchGeneration. The product was spotted as it showed up briefly in an Apple database.

Apple has participated in the PRODUCT (RED) charity for many years producing iPods, iPhones, cases, watch bands, and more in collaboration with the organization. One product itself that’s never been offered in (RED) is Apple Watch.

WatchGeneration today discovered a (RED) Apple Watch Series 5 was in an Apple database before being quickly removed (via Google Translate).

Indiscretion is to be taken with the tweezers of use, but we have everything to believe that such a model is in the pipes of the manufacturer: it briefly appeared in an Apple database, under a reference number different from RED bracelets.

From the best WatchGeneration can tell, the (RED) Series 5 would likely be a new aluminum offering and based on historical (RED) releases from Apple, could arrive as soon as next spring if the product ends up coming to fruition.

A (RED) Apple Watch would likely be highly popular, particularly now that Apple sells iPhone 11 in red permanently.

A spring refresh for Apple Watch in addition to the more recent fall releases could also help boost sales and push Apple Watch into an even stronger lead in the wearables market.

What do you think? Would you pick up a red Apple Watch?

