First Apple Silicon Mac models may have just leaked from a reliable source

Apple is expected to kick off the big switch to using its own custom chips in Macs in November. Ahead of that, new model numbers of unreleased Macs have leaked in a new filing with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

Reported by Consomac, the latest EEC filing for Apple’s computers shows some unreleased Mac number models that we first saw back in June last year but also includes totally new models. The regulatory database is a reliable indicator of Apple products that will soon be launched.

Macs with the model numbers A2147, A2158, and A2182 haven’t been released by Apple but appeared last year as well as in this new filing. They were previously listed as running macOS Catalina, and are now showing as running Big Sur.

The new EEC filing also includes unreleased and previously unknown Mac notebook models including A2337 and A2338. Meanwhile, the listing includes new Mac desktops A2348, A2438, and A2439.

Apple Silicon was unveiled back at WWDC this past summer with Developer Transition Kit hardware in the form of a Mac mini running on an A12Z processor. Tim Cook at the time also shared that the first Mac running on Apple Silicon would launch to customers before the end of the year.

Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the first Apple Silicon Macs would be a MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac and launch as soon as Q4 this year. Bloomberg just corroborated that this month with a report that the first Macs with a custom Apple chip will launch in November.

With the new Mac models showing up in the EEC regulatory database now, it’s very likely that they include the first Apple Silicon Mac models that are expected to launch in a matter of weeks.

