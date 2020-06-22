Apple’s ARM developer kit is a Mac Mini with an A12Z CPU, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD

To help developers transition their Intel Mac apps to run on forthcoming ARM Macs, Apple is offering developers a new Developer Transition Kit. This is Mac mini hardware featuring an A12X CPU. Apple will start shipping these developer kits later this week.

Apple announced an aggressive schedule for the ARM transition. The company said it will release its first ARM Mac before the end of the year, and will complete the transition within two years.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously reported that Apple’s first ARM-based Mac would be a new 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, followed by a redesigned iMac.

