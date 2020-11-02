Rumor: 13-inch MacBook Pro and Air likely first Apple Silicon Macs

Apple just announced its next special event for November 10 with the tagline “One more thing.” The event is likely to focus on the Apple Silicon transition for the Mac lineup, and now a reliable source has just provided a cryptic hint at what to expect.

The reliable leaker @L0vetodream tweeted shortly after Apple’s event announcement the vague message “13 inch X 2.” Paired with previous rumors, this seems to suggest that we should expect two of the first Apple Silicon Macs to be 13-inch MacBooks.

Most recently, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that the first two Apple Silicon MacBooks would be a new version of the 13-inch MacBook Air alongside a new version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Kuo expects the Apple Silicon MacBook Pro to start shipping in Q4 2020, though the MacBook Air could slip into later winter or early spring.

Other rumors have suggested that Apple will also debut a new Apple Silicon-powered iMac in 2021, as well as the possible return of the 12-inch MacBook as well.

There have also been rumors of a 14-inch MacBook Pro, but both Kuo and L0vetodream have said not to expect that to come until sometime in 2021. Theoretically, this means that we’re looking at a new 13-inch MacBook Pro this year, with Apple Silicon inside, which will then be replaced by a redesigned 14-inch model sometime in 2021.

13 inch X 2 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) November 2, 2020

9to5Mac will have complete coverage of the “One more thing” Apple event on November 10 at 10 a.m. PT. What are you most looking forward to seeing during the Apple Silicon event? Let us know down in the comments!

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: