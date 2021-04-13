Get ready for Apple’s April 20th event with these colorful wallpapers

Apple’s just announced the long anticipated April event where we expect to see new products like the next generation iPad Pro, AirTags and maybe even an iMac. The artwork Apple’s made for the event invitation is just stunning and we’ve thrown together some wallpapers to celebrate.

You can find three versions of the wallpaper below. There’s a version for iPhone, iPad and desktops. We’re absolutely in love with the new graphic, designed to represent a spring loaded version of the Apple logo. You can read more about what to expect from this event here.

You can also check out a stunning AR version of the logo on Apple’s own event page. The springy nature of the logo is very reminiscent of the ads created for iPad Air last September, which might be a nod to the rumored new iPad Pros. These invitation graphics usually end up referring to the wallpapers that come on whatever flagship product is introduced at the event.

Mac

iPad

iPhone

Dark Mode iPad

Dark Mode Mac

Dark Mode iPhone

So excited for this one! Only seven more days. 👀 pic.twitter.com/PVJFcESqh8 — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) April 13, 2021

