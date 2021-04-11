Rumors have been suggesting that Apple will introduce new iPad Pro models sometime in the first half of this year, and Bloomberg has already said that these models should arrive in April. While we’re still waiting for some news, Bloomberg today reported that the new 2021 iPad Pro is indeed coming later this month, despite supply constraints with the Mini-LED displays.

Today’s report claims that Apple has been facing problems in the production of the new iPad Pro models, particularly with the supply of Mini-LED displays — which are expected to replace the LCD screen in the 12.9-inch version. However, citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg says the next generation iPad Pro is still on track to be announced “as early as the second half of April.”

However, while Apple may still announce the new 2021 iPad Pro models this month, the report also believes that the more expensive version with Mini-LED display may ship days or weeks later.

Apple still intends to announce updated iPad Pro tablets in two sizes as early as this month, other people familiar with its product road map said. The MiniLED screen, which will improve contrast ratios and deliver a brighter picture, will be exclusive to the pricier 12.9-inch model. The production hiccup could mean that the larger iPad Pro will ship later and be available in constrained quantities to begin with, the people said.

A previous report provided more details on what to expect for the new 2021 iPad Pro, which includes not only a Mini-LED display but also camera upgrades and support for Thunderbolt connection via the USB-C port. 9to5Mac also found references to the A14X chip in the iOS 14.5 beta codes, which suggest that the new iPad Pro will have a processor based on the Apple M1.

It’s unclear whether Apple will hold a special event to introduce the new products or whether the company will announce the next generation iPad Pro with a press release, just like last year.

